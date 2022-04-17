Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Update

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OUT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 876,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,642. Outfront Media has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Outfront Media by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Outfront Media by 9,281.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,105,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

