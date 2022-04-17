Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.20 ($5.65) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

