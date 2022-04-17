Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the third quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXBR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.44. 34,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,089. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 70.89% and a net margin of 83.77%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

