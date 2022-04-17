Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 69 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.09. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $174.68 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.