Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,876 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.28.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

