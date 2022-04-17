Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 8,119 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

