Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,867,000 after purchasing an additional 247,067 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 83.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

