Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,753,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Welltower by 9.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $3,371,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

