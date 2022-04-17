Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

NYSE:DOV opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

