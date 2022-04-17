Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Amcor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.