Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 121.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $58.18 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

