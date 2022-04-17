Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 601 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.34.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.