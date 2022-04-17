Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 83,463 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,463 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 223,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $71.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.