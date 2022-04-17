Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,054,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,496,000 after purchasing an additional 124,851 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $23,557,000.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.