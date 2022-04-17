Parachute (PAR) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $473,682.40 and $139,029.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,889,812 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.