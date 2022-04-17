Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in March

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.0 days.

PRXXF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

