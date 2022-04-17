Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in March

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.0 days.
PRXXF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $25.17.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
