Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 2,656,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,201. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -344.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

