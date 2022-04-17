Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.25.

PXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Share sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.89, for a total transaction of C$348,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at C$186,277.31. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total transaction of C$134,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42. Insiders have sold 109,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,997 in the last three months.

PXT traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 317,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,117. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.28 and a 12 month high of C$30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.63.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$397.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 5.5400004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

