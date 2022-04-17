Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CFO Sells $304,153.71 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 37,119 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $629,167.05.

On Monday, April 4th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 318 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $5,262.90.

On Thursday, March 10th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $17.67 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,933,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 925,687 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,647,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,410 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

