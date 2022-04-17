PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $942.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 70.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

