PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

PFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

PFLT opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $543.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

