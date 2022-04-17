Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,084.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,084.22 ($40.19).

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.27) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.65) to GBX 2,830 ($36.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.44) to GBX 3,440 ($44.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.32) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($130,284.25). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.59), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($210,172.56).

LON:PSN traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,170 ($28.28). The stock had a trading volume of 764,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,189. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,279.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,537.49. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,083 ($27.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.64). The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a yield of 5.38%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.