Phala.Network Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00112900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars.

