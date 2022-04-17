PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Down 48.4% in March

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 80,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

