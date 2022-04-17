PIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.29 or 0.07599520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,992.48 or 1.00097020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049813 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.