Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

MAV opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth $1,429,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

