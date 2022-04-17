Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 764,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 96,522 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 334,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

Shares of MHI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,590. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

