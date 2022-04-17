Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,755 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.83.

Shares of PXD opened at $254.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.62 and its 200-day moving average is $208.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

