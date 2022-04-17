Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. III stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

