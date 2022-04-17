Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will report $187.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $111.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $915.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

NYSE PLNT traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 452,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,964. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

