Polker (PKR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Polker (PKR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polker has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.29 or 0.07599520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,992.48 or 1.00097020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars.

