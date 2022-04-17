Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,839,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POYYF opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.