PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

PYPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

