Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.27 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $558,212.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00008828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.15 or 0.07509787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,468.74 or 1.00064603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

