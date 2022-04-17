Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Post posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 467,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,236. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Post by 1.6% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $28,221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Post by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

