PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PSTNY opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. PostNL has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

