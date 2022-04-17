Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$112.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.82.

PD opened at C$103.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -7.80. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$30.45 and a twelve month high of C$105.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 2.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

