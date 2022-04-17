Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. Premier has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

