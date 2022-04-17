Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,635. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.