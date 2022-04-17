Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) & Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Critical Survey

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 13.14% 30.41% 20.22% Marpai N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progyny and Marpai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 2 5 0 2.71 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progyny currently has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.06%. Given Progyny’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than Marpai.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progyny and Marpai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $500.62 million 7.65 $65.77 million $0.66 63.56 Marpai $14.23 million 1.95 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

Summary

Progyny beats Marpai on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Marpai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

