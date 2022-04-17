PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $3,919.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

