Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dollar General Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $248.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $250.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Dollar General by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

