Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

FRT stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $104.39 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $330,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $272,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.