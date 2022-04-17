Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terreno Realty in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of TRNO opened at $73.97 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 138,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

