QASH Price Reaches $0.0810 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 7% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $28.35 million and $582,419.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00117149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

