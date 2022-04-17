Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Achieves $23.51 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $23.51 million and $48,169.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,111.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.01 or 0.07561402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00278513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00843574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.51 or 0.00589622 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00357227 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,168,888 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

