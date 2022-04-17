Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Qudian by 5,083.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 960,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 941,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Qudian by 37.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,797,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 487,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qudian by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 209,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $278.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. Qudian has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

