Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,125. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

