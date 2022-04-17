R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490,937 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.54% of R1 RCM worth $37,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 857,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2,079.5% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 224,486 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 214,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 781,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

