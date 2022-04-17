RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 91,042 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

RDCM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 5,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 million, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.14. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About RADCOM (Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

